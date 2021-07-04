Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Drops By 21.0%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.4 days.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $12.29 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

