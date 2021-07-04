Short Interest in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Drops By 27.2%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CATB. Oppenheimer upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.