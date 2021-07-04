Short Interest in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Declines By 28.7%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,576 shares of company stock worth $362,708. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the first quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charah Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,034. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Research analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.