Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Increases By 50.7%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 279,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $124.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,628,000 after acquiring an additional 124,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,098,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

