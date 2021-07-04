Short Interest in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Rises By 24.8%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 841,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQOS. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diginex by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,105,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diginex by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 476,623 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQOS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24. Diginex has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

