Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Drops By 26.7%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EDRY traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,185. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Equities analysts predict that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 282.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of EuroDry worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.