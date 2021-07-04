Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Drops By 26.7%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EDRY traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,185. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.21.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Equities analysts predict that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 282.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of EuroDry worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
EuroDry Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.