Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Decreases By 24.8%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 375,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

FMNB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 68,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $440.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.