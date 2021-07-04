Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Grows By 30.2%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.3 days.

FRRPF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 25,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRRPF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

