Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Grows By 30.2%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.3 days.

FRRPF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 25,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRRPF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.