Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Expands By 35.0%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

QQEW stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.25. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $112.56.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.