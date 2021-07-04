Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Expands By 51.7%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

QYLG opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.56. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

