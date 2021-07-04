Short Interest in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Drops By 25.2%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,330,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period.

NYSE IAA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.32. 672,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IAA will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

