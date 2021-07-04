Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Declines By 26.3%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 47,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 70,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,093 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth $3,900,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

