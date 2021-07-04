Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Declines By 32.3%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
IHT traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 146,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $14.77.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.
