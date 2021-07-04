Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Declines By 32.3%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IHT traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 146,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.