Short Interest in Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Rises By 29.1%

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,142.3 days.

JDEPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

JDEPF remained flat at $$38.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270. Jde Peets has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37.

