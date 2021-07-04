Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Decreases By 23.5%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFCSF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF remained flat at $$5.67 during trading hours on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

