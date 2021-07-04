Short Interest in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Grows By 21.7%

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 337,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,924. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.