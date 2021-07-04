Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Decreases By 20.4%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 999,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 612,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,423. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.43% and a negative return on equity of 115.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.