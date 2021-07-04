Short Interest in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Rises By 39.8%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Option Care Health news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.89. 779,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,736. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 437.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.