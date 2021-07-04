Short Interest in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Increases By 19.6%

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 953,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.83. The company had a trading volume of 313,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

