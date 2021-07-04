Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Rises By 22.2%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 469,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:PFN opened at $11.10 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth $204,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

