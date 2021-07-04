Short Interest in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Declines By 22.8%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

NASDAQ RNWK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,587. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 171,801.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 94,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.