Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Drops By 26.1%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Servotronics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 1,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363. Servotronics has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

