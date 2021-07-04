Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Decreases By 34.2%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.76% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

