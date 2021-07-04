Short Interest in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Declines By 24.5%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TARO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,367. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

