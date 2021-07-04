Short Interest in The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Rises By 36.5%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,692,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 10,032,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,271,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Green Organic Dutchman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGODF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The Green Organic Dutchman has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 340.06%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter.

About The Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

