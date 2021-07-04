Short Interest in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Rises By 28.2%

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 842,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 91,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,306. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.