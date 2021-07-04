Short Interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Rises By 40.9%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE TPVG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.48. 68,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,867. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,409,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.