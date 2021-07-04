Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Expands By 56.3%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

USA Equities stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. USA Equities has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66.

USA Equities Company Profile

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicines. The company also provides QHSLab, a cloud based medical office and mobile patient education solution; and distributes AllergiEnd, an allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy system, and related components to non-allergy specialist physicians.

