Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Expands By 56.3%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
USA Equities stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. USA Equities has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66.
USA Equities Company Profile
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.