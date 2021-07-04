Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Rises By 23.9%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70. Vanstar Mining Resources has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.32.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.