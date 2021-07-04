Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Decreases By 22.0%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

