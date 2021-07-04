Short Interest in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Grows By 33.3%

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 801,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $170.98. 1,068,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $114.43 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.41.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

