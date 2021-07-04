Short Interest in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Drops By 18.4%

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of VYGG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 150,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGG. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

