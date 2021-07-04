Short Interest in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Decreases By 22.8%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum increased their target price on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

In other WW International news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $470,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224 in the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WW International by 36.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after acquiring an additional 627,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WW International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WW International by 58.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WW stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

