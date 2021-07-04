Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.71.

SSTK opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,526 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

