Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in June

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $32.86 on Friday. Sika has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

