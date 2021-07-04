Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.85. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $124.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $3.5792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

