Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,931,800 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 4,432,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,603.2 days.
Sinopharm Group stock remained flat at $$2.91 during midday trading on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20.
About Sinopharm Group
