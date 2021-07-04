Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,931,800 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 4,432,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,603.2 days.

Sinopharm Group stock remained flat at $$2.91 during midday trading on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

