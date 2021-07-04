SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.02. 529,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,547. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $173.03 and a 1-year high of $245.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

