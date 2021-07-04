SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 7,809 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $806,142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,512,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,963,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

