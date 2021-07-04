SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.
