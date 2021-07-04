SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $490.00

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 68336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461.50 ($6.03).

The firm has a market cap of £753.36 million and a PE ratio of 9.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 452.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

