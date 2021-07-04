Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.17 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $67.74 million and approximately $45.16 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00055074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00804586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.53 or 0.08039898 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.