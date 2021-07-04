SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,500 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 1,522,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.1 days.

CWYUF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 3,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.02 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWYUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

