Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up to $72.15

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.15, but opened at $73.97. Smartsheet shares last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $373,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,334,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,158,336. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

