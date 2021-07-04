Smoothy Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $560,318.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00136378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00166839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,603.76 or 1.00198887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

