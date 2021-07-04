Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,848,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 21,526,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39,783.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88. Snam has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

SNMRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snam in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snam in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

