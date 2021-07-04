Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ERRFY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ERRFY opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

