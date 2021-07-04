SoMee.Social (ONG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,293.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $1,293.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoMee.Social coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 270% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.60 or 0.00768580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 89,868,774 coins and its circulating supply is 89,853,586 coins. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

