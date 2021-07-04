Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $98.25

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.25, but opened at $101.23. Sony Group shares last traded at $101.06, with a volume of 5,317 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. Sony Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

