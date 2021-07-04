Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5,092.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

